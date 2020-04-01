KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a nice break from the wind on Tuesday. Well, wind is going to be on the increase by this afternoon. Sustained wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. So we will see that being the big problem this afternoon. Expect a cloudy day, but even with the clouds the high temperature will make it to 78°. The clouds will clear out overnight, into the morning on Thursday. With the sunshine tomorrow, we will see much warmer air. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature of 86° in Lubbock. That will really feel more like what we're used to in the month of April.

