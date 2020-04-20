KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We started off the weekend with below average highs and dry air on Friday and Saturday. Highs climbed up above average Sunday and will stay that way this afternoon. Lubbock is going to see the thicker clouds clear off early this afternoon. The wind is thankfully going to stay light; sustained at 5-10 mph. As the clouds clear, the high temperature will reach 77°. There will be some fog, and/or drizzle Tuesday morning in some locations. Otherwise, it will be cloudy in the morning hours, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon tomorrow. The wind is going to stay at only 5-10 mph. Even though we will see more clouds than sunshine, the high temperature is going to get to 81° for Lubbock.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!