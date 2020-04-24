KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The air was very warm out there again on Thursday, with more gusty wind. Well, the wind is going to continue this afternoon and evening as well. Sustained wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Some gusts will actually make it to 40 mph at times. That's just something to note if you want to get outside today. Expect more sunshine and no cloud cover in west Texas for your Friday. Lubbock will get a warm day, with a high temperature reaching 81°. A weak front will move in today, but the cooler air will be delayed until tomorrow. Saturday is looking to remain sunny and dry. Lubbock's high temperature will drop down to 75°, which is below average for April 25. Wind tomorrow will only be at 5-10 mph which is going to be very nice. Dry air will stay with us all weekend and into next week.

