KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 27th, 2020

Today: Sunny. PM isolated storms High 89.

Tonight: Warm & clear. Low 63

Tomorrow: PM isolated storms. High 95.

Bring on the heat! We’ll be transported to mid-summer instead of mid-spring. Highs all this week will be well above average, with the end of the week shattering records.



Hot afternoons mean warm mornings, which is what we’re seeing this morning. Temperatures for the most part are in the 60s across the area. We’ll quickly warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Today’s high will be ten degrees above our average, but no where near record breaking. Our record high temperature today is 97° set back in 1996. Most of today will remain dry, however, a few isolated storms can’t be rule out this evening. Tonight’s activity will be kept to the southeast. This is where we find a marginal risk for severe weather in place as a few strong to severe storms are possible this evening.



Tomorrow morning starts off warm and dry once again. As we continue throughout the day, highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Lubbock’s forecast high temperature is 95°, which will be a record breaker if it verifies. The current daily record high temperature is 94° from 1992. Sunshine will dominate tomorrow, although we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. The severe weather potential tomorrow will remain low, with the exception for Cottle and King counties as they are in a marginal risk for severe weather.



That weak front will cool us back to average Wednesday, but after that record heat takes charge. By Thursday we warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Friday, high temperatures soar into the upper 90s and triple-digits. This will shatter Friday’s record high of 96° from 2012. The heat continues into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

