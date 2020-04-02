KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 2nd, 2020

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, & windy. High 85.

Tonight: Cold front late. Low 42.

Tomorrow: Much colder. Windy. High 60.

The forecast becomes a little more active over the next few days, which includes colder air and some precipitation. However, before we get to that, we have to get through a warm and windy day today. This morning we’re waking up to mild conditions and a few clouds. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail through the day today as high temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Keep in mind, this is well above our average of 71° but no where near record breaking. Our daily high record for today is 92° set back in 2011. This afternoon will also be windy. Winds will turn to the west this afternoon sustained at 15-20 mph. These westerly winds will supply the dry and hot air this afternoon which means a good portion of the South Plains and all of eastern New Mexico is under an elevated fire weather risk.



Major changes come late tonight/early tomorrow morning as a strong front sweeps through the region. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but the chill sticks around tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower 60s and with northerly winds sustained at 15-20 mph it will feel a lot more like the low to mid 50s.



We become even cooler on Saturday as forecast high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The good news about Saturday? Rain returns to the forecast! However, it will be very isolated in nature. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop by Saturday morning, but kept mainly to the south, but a stray shower in Lubbock can’t be ruled out. A few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible, but no severe weather is expected. All of this activity is out of the way by Saturday evening, but more rain is possible Sunday into Monday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

