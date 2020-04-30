KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Temperatures are going to be back on the rise today, thanks to more dry air and sunny skies. Much like Wednesday, there will be no clouds blocking out the sun today. Keep in mind that it will feel warmer than what it actually is. Wind will be similar to yesterday, sustained at 15-20 mph from the SSW. The high in Lubbock will get to 90° for this Thursday. The record high for today is 94°, so that tells you how warm it will be. Expect new record highs as we move into the month of May. The record high for May 1 (tomorrow) is 96°. Right now, we're looking at mostly sunny skies on Friday with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 99°. Expect another record high on Saturday, as well. The dry spell is going to continue for the next week, as well.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!