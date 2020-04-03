KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The west Texas weather is changing again today. A strong cold front came through early this morning, switching the wind to the north. The wind will eventually drop to 10-15 mph by this afternoon. The wind will stay from the north, which will help to hold high temperatures much lower than the last several days. Expect to see mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Lubbock will only make it up to a high temperature of 58°. We will not get into the 70s, or 80s today. We'll get a cool day tomorrow as well. Clouds will increase across the region on Saturday and the wind will be light, at 5-10 mph. Our high temperature is only going to be 57°. It will not be in the 80s on Saturday. So it will feel so much colder than what we've been used to.

