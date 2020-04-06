KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect cloud cover to stick around all day long. Even with the clouds, we're going to see warmer air this afternoon than what we saw this weekend. Wind will not be a huge problem today, as it will be sustained at 10-15 mph. Lubbock will see the high temperature just above average for this time of year, with the temperature reaching 74°. We'll see clouds clearing by tomorrow morning. The overnight low temperature will be 55°. Tuesday is going to be mostly sunny with even less wind, which is great to see. Wind will be at 5-10 mph tomorrow. The high temperature will make it to 85°.

