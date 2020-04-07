KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cloud cover started to clear away yesterday afternoon and evening. However, there were still lingering clouds out there this morning. Those clouds will clear off by the afternoon. Then we will see mostly sunny skies and very warm air. We ended up with highs in the upper 70s yesterday, but we'll see even warmer air today. The wind is going to be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. That southwest wind will allow for the high temperature to make it to 86°. There will be more sunshine and very warm air on Wednesday, as well. Expect to see a similar day, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 87°. However, a cold front will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. So expect a much cooler day on Thursday.

