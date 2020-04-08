KAMC HD Weather Webcast April 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday started the warm-up for west Texas and we will see more warm air this afternoon. It will actually be very similar to what we had on Tuesday. Expect the wind to be at 10-15 mph from the west. The west wind slopes down from the mountains in New Mexico, sinks, then warms and spreads east. That is why high temperatures will be near 90° for most of us today! Lubbock will see sunny skies and dry air, with a high reaching 87°. A cold front is going to move into the northern counties by this afternoon and evening. It will pass by tonight, bringing in much cooler air by tomorrow. Wind will stay at 10-15 mph, but will be out of the northerly direction. So Holy Thursday is going to be below average. Expect to see partly sunny skies, with a high temperature of only 67°.

