KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 12th, 2019

Today: Sunny & hot. A spot shower. High 100.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain. Low 72.
Tomorrow: Sunny & cooler. High 95.
We have one more hot day with temperatures in the 100s across the region. We’ll be under abundant sunshine throughout the day with a slight chance for an isolated shower this evening, however, the bulk of the rain arrives overnight tonight as a weak cold front pushes through. This cold front will not only bring rain tonight, but also “cooler” weather tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to drop back into the mid 90s and slowly falling into the lower 90s by midweek.
The first day of school on Wednesday will be sunny, dry, and warm with temperatures in the lower 90s. While the day will remain dry, a chance for some rain arrives late Wednesday night. Showers and storms look to continue into Thursday with it only being isolated in nature. A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning but will dry out by the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will rebound back into the mid to upper 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
