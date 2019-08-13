KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cool front came through the area this morning which will give us some relief from the high heat this afternoon. Wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph all day long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies area-wide with Lubbock making it up to a high temperature of 93°. That is right where we should be for this time of year. Tomorrow is the first day of school for Lubbock ISD. As the kids go back to school, expect to see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 92°.

