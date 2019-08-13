KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 13th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Partly cloudy & unseasonably cool. High 90.
Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy. Low 66.
Tomorrow: Cool & comfy. PM isolated storms. High 86.
A cold front that moved through this morning will bring some cooler air this afternoon as temperatures will only be in the lower 90s this afternoon. Many of us will remain dry this afternoon, though a spot shower or two is possible off into the Rolling Plains. Temperatures tonight will be noticeably cooler into the mid 60s.
Tomorrow for the first day of school it will be even cooler than today with temperatures into the mid 80s. Along with the cooler weather, you want to make sure you pack and umbrella or a rain jacket with you and the kids as there is about a 20% chance of showers and storms developing after 12 PM tomorrow. Thankfully we’re not expecting severe weather, though you may hear some rumbles of thunder tomorrow.
We’ll keep the rain chances into the rest of the week only isolated, however, we will be expecting temperatures to rebound back into the mid 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
