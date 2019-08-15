KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 15th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. PM isolated storms. High 95.

Tonight: Rain clearing. Partly cloudy. Low 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. Isolated storms late. High 100.



A few storms this morning in the panhandle have made their way into the northern South Plains, while the rest of us wake up to mostly clear and dry conditions. We will remain sunny and dry throughout a portion of the day, but then we could expect some changes this afternoon. After about 3 PM a few showers and storms are expected to develop around 3 PM. Some of these showers will stick around through the early evening before dissipating by sunset leaving behind partly cloudy conditions. Severe activity looks to remain low this afternoon as we are only in a general thunderstorm category.



Tomorrow starts off dry, though we will be watching temperatures soar into the triple-digits by the afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, we could see a few isolated rain showers develop late tomorrow night. Some of these showers and storms could be strong to severe as portions of West Texas is in a marginal risk for severe weather. While this will not be a widespread severe weather event, we could still see some stronger storms producing some gusty winds.



This weekend remains hot and mainly dry with minimal rain chances. High temperatures will top out in the 100s both Saturday and Sunday with no relief in sight.



-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass



