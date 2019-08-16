KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 16th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly sunny & hot. PM isolated storms. High 102.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 72.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. PM isolated storms. High 102.
Hot days and warm nights are on tap for the next several days. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the 100s across all of West Texas under mostly sunny conditions. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon beginning after 2 PM. Some of these could be strong to severe as portions of the South Plains are under a marginal risk for severe weather while the remaining areas are in a general thunderstorm category. While there is a marginal risk for severe weather, the main threats will be gusty winds rather than large hail and tornadic activity.
Tomorrow will be another hot one with high temperatures in the triple-digits and abundant sunshine. While we look to stay dry through most of the day tomorrow, a few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but look to clear out overnight. The rain chances quickly diminish by Sunday with high temperatures remaining in the 100s.
The dry and hot conditions continue into next week with minimal rain chances.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
