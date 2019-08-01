KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 1st, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly sunny & hot. High 100.
Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. Low 72.
Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High 101.
The center of high pressure that has given us sunny and hot conditions this week has moved directly over us. This will allow for the continuation of sunny and dry conditions, but also for temperatures to rise into the triple-digits today and tomorrow. This center of high pressure will slowly drift west this weekend which will help a weak cold front to push through Saturday morning.
Cooler air is expected to drape over the South Plains this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will drop about 10 degrees from Friday into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few chances for some isolated showers and storms are possible on Saturday. though many of us will be under dry and partly sunny conditions. We’ll get even cooler on Sunday as high temperatures are expected to slowly reach the mid to upper 80s.
High pressure returns next week along with a quick warm up with temperatures rebounding back into the mid to upper 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
