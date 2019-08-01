KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 1st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- With this strong high pressure ridge in place over west Texas, the best thing to do if you're going to be outside is to find a swimming pool. The sunshine continues today with limited cloud cover. Wind will stay at 5-10 mph, so it will feel warmer than it is. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies and dry air, with a high temperature reaching 99°. We'll be even hotter tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny, with 10-15 mph wind at times. The high in Lubbock will make it to 100°.

