KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 20th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Daytime highs today will be a few degrees cooler, but it will still be on the hot side. Highs will be in the upper 90s on the Caprock. Low 100s can be expected once again across the Rolling Plains. High-resolution forecast models continue to show a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected this evening, but it will become mostly clear overnight

