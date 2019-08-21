KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 21st, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few clouds. Hot. High 98.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.Tomorrow: A mix of sun & clouds. High 95.

Another hot day is on tap for West Texas as high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and triple-digits yet again. While we won't have record breaking heat like we've had this past weekend, it will still be scorching hot this afternoon. As we get closer and closer to the end of August, we're all hoping for cooler weather but it looks like it will not be here any time soon. Despite today being hot, there is a brief "cool down" coming later this week as temperatures by Thursday and Friday fall into the lower 90s.

Along with the seasonable temperatures by the end of the workweek, that's when we could be expecting a few showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Although, after Friday, things look to warm up and dry out with temperatures rebounding back into the mid 90s by next week.

Within the next six to ten days it looks like temperatures will still remain above average (lower 90s) as the Climate Prediction Center is giving about a 50% chance of seeing above average temperatures within this time period.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

