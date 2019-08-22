KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 22nd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: PM isolated storms. High 93.
Tonight: Clearing overnight. Partly cloudy. Low 68.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM isolated storms. High 94.
A few showers and storms off to the west brought some light to moderate rainfall early this morning. Most of the activity has cleared out leaving behind some clouds to the west. While we didn’t have a lot of rainfall this morning across the region, things could change this afternoon as pop up showers and storms develop this afternoon after 2 PM. This activity will remain isolated in nature, but keep the umbrella with you just in case you get caught in a downpour. We’ll clear out overnight tonight leaving behind a few clouds with temperatures falling into the 60s.
Tomorrow will be another repeat of today, but we’ll start off the day dry with no rain. The better chance for rain comes tomorrow afternoon at about 10% chance of precipitation clearing out overnight. After tomorrow things dry out and heat up.
This weekend temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and 100s across West Texas. Unfortunately, it looks like the triple-digit heat continues into next week before a weak cold front “cools” us down back into the mid 90s by midweek.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX