KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 26th, 2019

Today: Dangerously hot. High 107.
Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 68.
Tomorrow: Much cooler. Refreshing. High 87.
Dangerous heat is expected today with high temperatures nearing and even exceeding 110°. This will make it the 18th day of triple-digit heat, but the hottest day of the year. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will be in place for much of the South Plains this afternoon from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Please remember to drink water even when you’re not thirsty, remain indoors as much as you can today, and look before you lock. Though it will be a long and hot day today, relief comes tonight in the form of a cold front.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s with breezy conditions, but you’ll notice the difference tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will crash about 20 degrees only reaching the upper 80s. While this front won’t bring us rain tonight, showers and storms will arrive overnight Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will remain in the mid 80s before we warm back up on Thursday back into the mid 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
