KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 28th, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cooler air that arrived yesterday is going to be sticking around through the day today. Any locations that squeeze out rain in the morning will be gone this afternoon. The air will be much drier in the afternoon hours, but we will still see cloudy skies with 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature make it to 84°. Clouds will begin to clear by tonight and into the morning hours on Thursday. Expect to see sunny skies and dry air all over west Texas on Thursday. Lubbock is going to reach a high temperature of 94°. Wind tomorrow is going to be at 10-15 mph.

