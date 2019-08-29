KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 29th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly sunny. High 94.
Tonight: Mild. A few clouds. Low 71.
Tomorrow: Heating up. High 97.
Unlike yesterday morning, today we’re starting off with mostly clear conditions. Abundant sunshine will dominate throughout the day today with temperatures warming up about 10 degrees compared to yesterday back into the mid 90s. While most of us will stay dry this afternoon, a slight chance for a shower or storm is possible to the west of Lubbock.
Tomorrow will be even hotter than today with temperatures in the upper 90s. Just like today there’s a chance for an isolated storm, otherwise we’ll stay dry. The better chance for rain comes on Saturday as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures a couple of degrees and raising the precipitation chances to about 10%. Even though there is a chance for rain, keep in mind not everyone will see it. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will hover in the lower 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
