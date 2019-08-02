KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 2nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We'll start to see high pressure slightly moving to the west this afternoon. But things are still going to be dry, sunny and hot out there. Wind will increase this afternoon, but will only be sustained at 10-15 mph. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 100°. Highs in the eastern counties will reach between 102°-104°. So make sure you are staying safe out in that heat. Tomorrow will only get some minor relief as a cool front comes in from the north in the evening. We're going to have mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 96°.

