KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 30th, 2019

Today: Mostly sunny. A spot shower. High 96.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69.
Tomorrow: PM isolated storms. High 92.
Today will be another hot day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s across the region with abundant sunshine. Though many of us will remain dry today, a slight chance for a pop up shower or storm is possible this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will move through later. This front will bring some “cooler” air, dropping temperatures into the lower 90s, but it will still feel hot. A few more rain chances are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, isolated in nature.
Despite the isolated rain chances, the holiday weekend looks fantastic. If you’re heading to the Texas Tech game tomorrow remember the sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, and drink plenty of water. Even though temperatures will be in the lower 90s by kickoff, it will feel hotter inside the Jones and even hotter on the field. Also remember while there isn’t a widespread rain chance tomorrow, there is the potential to see a pop up storm or two.
We dry out on Sunday leaving behind a few clouds otherwise abundant sunshine. Monday looks to be a repeat of Sunday with temperatures into the lower 90s with sunny conditions.
Have a great and safe holiday weekend!
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
