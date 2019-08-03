KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 3rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Showers and storms are continuing to impact portions of the South Plains. Areas to the west of Interstate 27 have seen heavy rainfall today. Radar is estimating that some locations have picked up nearly 4 inches of rainfall!

This heavy rainfall will continue into the late evening hours, before dissipating before midnight tonight. Overnight lows will drop down to near average, bottoming out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see some partial clearing later tonight, before clouds increase for your Sunday morning.

Sunday will be drier across the area, but we will keep the clouds around. highs will climb up to near average Sunday evening, topping out in the lower 90s across the region. A refreshing wind out of the northeast will make for a pleasant afternoon.

We will start the work week off relatively dry on Monday, with high temperatures in the lower 90s once again. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, monsoonal moisture will help increase our rain chances just a bit. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible on both days, especially across portions of eastern New Mexico.

High pressure will also begin to move back into the region by Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will climb back up into the upper 90s on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, Thursday, many of us will be back into the triple digits! Be sure to continue to practice sun and heart safety, and ALWAYS check your vehicles before you lock your doors.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

