KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 4th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

School is starting back before too much longer, but that is not keeping our temperatures from feeling like summer! We will see a warming trend over our area this week. Some monsoonal moisture may make its way underneath this ridge, and could bring us a few scattered showers and storms.

All of us will remain dry on Monday, as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s across the region! We will see a few clouds across the region, with winds a bit breezy out of the southeast around 10 to 15 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours, we could see a few storms across northern and western portions of the area.

As we head into Tuesday, monsoonal moisture will begin to work its way back into the region. The best chance of rain will remain over northwestern portions of the South Plains, and across eastern New Mexico. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 90s. Winds will continue out of the southeast around 10 to 15 MPH.

This pattern will continue on into the end of the week. By Thursday, winds shift to the southwest. This will help increase our high temperatures into the lower 100s across the region. So far this summer, our temperatures have either reached or exceeded 100 degrees 9 times in Lubbock! I wouldn’t be surprised if we added a few more days to that number this week.

Unfortunately, it does not look like we will see any substantial chances of rain this week. This is not good news for our drought. Western portions o the area have seen decent rainfall amounts over the past few weeks, but some eastern areas haven’t seen a drop in over three weeks.

Temperatures will remain above average as we head into the weekend, with rain chances fading away. Be sure to take frequent breaks if you have any outdoor activities scheduled this week! Make sure to always check your vehicles before you lock your doors.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx