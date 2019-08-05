KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 5th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy. A PM isolated shower possible. High 95.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Low 72.

Tomorrow: AM lingering showers. PM clearing. High 97.



This week will feature temperatures into the upper 90s with some areas even seeing the triple-digits. While it will remain hot this week, it won’t be dry like it was last week. Some isolated showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days. While there are rain chances in the forecast, we’re not expecting to see widespread rainfall this week. Rain chances will be minimal, though just enough to put it in the forecast.



Today starts off dry and sunny with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon between 3 PM and 5 PM but the better chance for rain will come overnight tonight after about midnight. A few showers could linger into tomorrow morning impacting some of your morning commute, but will look like it will clear out by the afternoon.



You’ll want to keep the umbrella on hand with you nearly all week as a few more rain chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain, though you may need it in case you get caught in a pop up shower.



