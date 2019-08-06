KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 6th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: AM rain, PM clearing. High 96.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Low 73.

Tomorrow: Hot. PM isolated storms. High 99.



Some scattered showers that developed this morning are continuing to move to the southwest but will fizzle out during the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll get some clearing during the afternoon and early evening before another round of showers and storms will develop late this evening, especially off to the north and west. The activity will clear by the early morning hours tomorrow leaving us with a dry morning commute.



Tomorrow starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds, though during the afternoon and evening we could expect a few more showers to develop. Otherwise, the story for tomorrow will be the heat. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to top out into the upper 90s and 100s by the afternoon and look to remain that way over the next seven days.



Our rain chances won’t last for long. A few isolated showers are possible throughout the rest of the workweek, however, keep in mind it’s not going to be widespread rain. So not everyone will see rain, but you may want to keep an umbrella on you in case you get caught in a brief shower.



