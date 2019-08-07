KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 7th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a warm one yesterday with a few breaks from the sunshine. That is going to be the same story out there today. Expect to see passing cumulus clouds at times this afternoon, so there will be some shade. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warmer. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 99°. Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today. There will be mostly sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind on Thursday. The high temperature will climb to 98°. Stay cool...somehow!

