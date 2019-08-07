KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 7th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & hot. PM isolated storms. High 99.
Tonight: Storms ending overnight. Low 74.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy. High 100.
Today will feature mostly sunny conditions with temperatures quickly reaching the upper 90s and triple-digits. Some isolated showers and storms are expected to develop after 4 PM and continue into the evening before diminishing overnight. A lingering shower or two is possible tomorrow morning clearing out by the afternoon leaving behind a few clouds. A few spotty showers are possible again tomorrow evening before leaving behind clear and dry conditions over the next several days.
By Friday high pressure begins to dominate allowing for sunny, dry, and hot conditions. In fact, over the next seven days high temperatures will not budge out of the upper 90s and 100s. Changes could be on the way next week as we’ll be monitoring the potential for a few more rain chances to make a return to the forecast, but unfortunately, not any cooler air.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
