KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 8th, 2019

Today: Isolated showers and storms. High 100.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High 99.
Showers and storms that developed this morning will continue to push east and eventually fizzle out later today leaving behind partly cloudy conditions. Some clouds will clear by the afternoon allowing for some more showers and storm to develop later this evening. Anything that develops today will not be severe as we are only in a general thunderstorm category. Much of the activity will clear overnight tonight leaving behind some clouds, but we could be expecting a few more storms tomorrow morning.
Some non-severe showers and storms could develop tomorrow morning just like today, clearing by the afternoon. However, things will change this weekend as we’re expecting sunny, dry, and even more hot conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s this weekend under abundant sunshine. Things look to remain hot even into next week before a slight cool down makes a return.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
