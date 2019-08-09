KAMC HD Weather Webcast August 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Aside from a few showers this morning, expect to see dry conditions winning out for the rest of the day. There will be very few, thin clouds in the sky this afternoon. Sunshine and hot conditions will be in the forecast all over west Texas. Expect Lubbock to see the high temperature make it to 100° with 10-15 mph wind. We'll get much of the same tomorrow, with more widespread triple digit heat. Lubbock will expect to get more sunshine and very few clouds. The wind is going to be at 5-10 mph, with a high temperature reaching 100° yet again.

