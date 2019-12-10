KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 10th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Overcast & cold. High 50.
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Sunny & breezy. High 56.
Rain from yesterday has moved out of the area leaving behind a lot of cloud cover this morning. Accumulations were light as the highest amount was 0.15″. All of the activity has cleared out this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds will be the picture for today along with some chilly air. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Our forecast is going to become quite boring over the next several days as we remain dry and quiet. The bigger story will be the gradual increase in temperatures. By Friday, highs will be almost ten degrees above average into the mid 60s. We’ll keep that into Saturday before cooler air moves in by
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX
Sunday.