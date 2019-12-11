KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 11th, 2019

1  of  2
Today: Clear & breezy. High 54.
Tonight: Cold & breezy. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High 61.

Our forecast remains quiet over the next several days, with the main story being the swing in temperatures. Despite sunshine dominating this afternoon, temperatures will only rise into the mid 50s. While this may feel chilly compared to last week, this is around average for this time of year.

By tomorrow, temperatures will become warmer as highs will reach the lower 60s. While this is very unseasonably warm for this time of year, we will be even warmer by Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to soar into the upper 60s and potentially even into the lower 70s.

Warmer air sticks with us into the weekend as highs will be in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Things change by Monday as we’re tracking a cold front that will push through dropping high temperatures back into the 40s. Unfortunately, this front is going to be a dry front, meaning, no precipitation is expected.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

