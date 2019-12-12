KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 12th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: AM fog, PM sun & clouds. High 60.
Tonight: Cold & breezy. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Much warmer. Abundant sun. High 68.
A big warm up begins today making it once again feel less like December and more like April.
We’re starting off this morning with overcast and misty conditions, although some areas are reporting some dense, patchy fog across the region. These foggy & misty conditions will clear out by later on this morning leaving behind a mix of sun & clouds. This afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. High temperatures are expected to be ~5° above average today, but by tomorrow they’ll be almost 15° above average!
Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the next several as high temperatures top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While this will be the warmest day, this weekend will still remain relatively warm as high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 60s.
Cooler air comes next week as a cold front sweeps on through. This front will drop high temperatures by Monday into the 40s. While this front will bring some colder air, it unfortunately won’t bring any precipitation to the South Plains.
While we do need the rain, it looks like we will remain precipitation free over the next seven days.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
