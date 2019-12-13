KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 13th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny, warm, & windy. High 68.

Tonight: Clear, cold, & calm. Low 32.

Tomorrow: A touch cooler, but sunny. High 63.

If you thought yesterday was warm, just wait until this afternoon. High temperatures today will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. While it will be almost fifteen degrees above our average for this time of year, it won’t come close to our record high temperature of 79° set back in 1921. Sunshine will dominate this afternoon, but the winds will pick up throughout the day. Winds this afternoon will be sustained out of the west at 15-15 mph.



Windy conditions will calm down overnight tonight leading to clear, cold, and calm conditions. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s, but still ten degrees above average for this time of year. Just like today, sunshine will dominate once again tomorrow and over the next several days.



By Sunday, temperatures will peak in the lower 70s across the South Plains. While it will be warm, it certainly will not be record breaking. Along with the warm conditions, winds will pick up once again sustained at 25 mph.



Temperatures will become much colder by Monday as our next front moves through West Texas. Temperatures will fall almost thirty degrees from Sunday into Monday. Unfortunately, this front will not bring any precipitation to the forecast as moisture in the atmosphere is sparse.

