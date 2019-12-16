KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 16th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Overcast & cold. High 41.
Tonight: Bitter cold. Low 20.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. High 46.
A quiet, yet cold forecast is ahead for this week. This week will remain dry with abundant sun, so the bigger story will be the cooler air in place.
We’re starting off this morning with overcast conditions with some mist in some areas. Temperatures this morning are quite cold as they feel like the 20s. This afternoon will be very different compared to yesterday as overcast conditions will inhibit temperatures from getting too warm . HIgh temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A breezy NNW wind at 10-15 mph will make it feel even cooler.
Clouds will clear out overnight tonight leaving behind clear conditions. Clear conditions and calm winds will allow for temperatures tonight to drop fast into the teens and twenties. Despite the bitter cold start to the day tomorrow, temperatures will slowly warm up from here. By tomorrow, high temperatures will rise into the mid 40s, but it will still feel cold. We really won’t be able to feel the warmth in the air until about Friday when high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
