KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 17th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny but cold. High 47.
Tonight: Bitter cold. Low 20.
Tomorrow: Warming up. High 54.
It’s a frigid start to the morning as temperatures feel like the single digits and teens. While it is a much colder start than yesterday, temperatures this afternoon will be comparable to yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but it may feel just a touch warmer thanks to abundant sunshine.
Unfortunately, sunny & dry conditions will be the story for the next seven days, so the focus will be on the gradual warm up. By tomorrow, temperatures will return to near average in the mid 50s. You’ll be able to feel the warm air by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday will soar into the mid 60s and will continue all thr way through Monday.
Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center is continuing to show above average temperatures within the next week and a half. Even though it may not feel like December, it looks like we have some sort of good news in terms of precipitation. Within this same time period, the CPC is also showing above average precipitation chances.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX