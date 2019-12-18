KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 18th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Slightly warmer. High 56.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 23.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 52.

Not much has changed in the forecast. The next seven days remain mainly quiet with mostly sunny conditions. The bigger story will be the gradual warm up. The past two days temperatures have been below average in the mid 40s. While we’re off to a cold start this morning, this afternoon will be slightly warmer in the mid 50s. This around average for this time of year.



Temperatures will hover in the mid 50s all the way through the end of the workweek. However, by this weekend, temperatures will warm up quite nicely. By Saturday, highs will be at least ten degrees above average into the mid 60s. This looks to last all the way through Tuesday as well.



Looking ahead, we may see a few precipitation chances late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. While many of you may be hoping for a white Christmas, it looks like its going to be a mainly rain event. Keep in mind, it is still several days out so things could change, but we will be watching this closely.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

