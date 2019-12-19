KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 19th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 54.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 53.
Another seasonable day is on tap today. A few clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise sunshine will dominate. High temperatures will rise into the mid 50s once again and will continue through Friday. This afternoon and tomorrow will also be breezy as winds will be sustained out of the southwest at 15 mph.
We get even warmer this weekend. By Saturday, the first official day of winter, temperatures will be well above average into the lower 60s. We look to get even warmer by Sunday as highs top out in the mid 60s. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for colder air for the Christmas holiday, you’ll be out of luck. The upper 60s and lower 50s look to continue for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
One thing that we are watching the potential for is some precipitation early Christmas Day. Data seems to be consistent on a rain event and NOT a snow event. This is still several days out, so a lot can change. However, it’s something that we’re going to keep a close eye on.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
