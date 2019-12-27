KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 26th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Tonight: Increasing clouds & isolated rain. Low 42.
Tomorrow: AM isolated rain, PM widespread rain. High 58.
Changes in the forecast come tonight as showers and storms are likely all the way through the first half of the weekend.
Moisture being lifted into Texas this afternoon will continue this evening leading to mostly cloudy conditions. A few isolated rain showers at about 20% are possible tonight. Leftover moisture will keep the isolated rain chances into tomorrow morning before the main line of rain pushes through by Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
An upper level low located near southern California will continue to drag east supplying the energy for the bulk of showers and storms that will develop late Friday night. Locally heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder are possible, however, these storms will remain non-severe. This line of storms that will develop Friday evening will continue to move through the South Plains overnight into early Saturday morning. Most of the activity should be gone by then, but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers.
After this line of storms moves out by Saturday morning, our focus will turn to the dry and windy conditions for Saturday afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up sustained at 20-25 mph. Winds will continue throughout Sunday but not as windy at about 15 mph.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
