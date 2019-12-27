KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 27th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Isolated AM showers. Widespread PM rain. High 55.
Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 40.
Tomorrow: AM lingering showers. PM clearing & windy. High 57.
Light, scattered showers are developing across the South Plains this morning. This activity will continue throughout the later morning and early afternoon, however, the main rain event will come later this evening.
A line of storms will develop beginning in eastern New Mexico after 7 PM CST. This line will slowly push east continuing to become more widespread as it does so. These storms will continue overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. The severe weather threat will remain low, although we can’t rule out a few strong storms. Otherwise, the main concerns tonight are heavy rainfall, localized flooding, gusty winds, and some rumbles of thunder.
Much of this thunderstorm activity will be out of the area by tomorrow morning, but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers. Once this system clears out by tomorrow afternoon we’ll be left with dry and mostly clear conditions. Winds will begin to pick up as well with sustained wind speeds of 20-25 mph.
Sunshine will dominate by Sunday but it will be much cooler as highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
