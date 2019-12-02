KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 2nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It's back to work and school this week, with not too much changing. Thank goodness we will not be see the strong wind we had in west Texas on Saturday. Sustained wind today will be at 10-15 mph, which is typical for our region. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies and very dry air. The high temperature will make it to 63°. The average high for December 2 is 57°. Tuesday is going to be even warmer, with dry air still sticking around. You will continue to be filled with static tomorrow, as the air remains very dry. Expect sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 69°.

