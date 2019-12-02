KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 2nd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & breezy. High 62.
Tonight: Clear, cold, & breezy. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Warm & sunny. High 68.
This week features a much quieter weather pattern compared to last week. Rain chances will remain minimal, with the biggest story being the above average temperatures.
Sunshine will dominate this afternoon and with the help of breezy southwesterly winds will allow for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be much of a repeat of today as sunshine continues, but tomorrow will be noticeably warmer as high temperatures top out in the upper 80s.
Slight changes come midweek as we get an increase in cloud cover with high temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. While most of the day remains dry, we can’t rule out the slight chance for a shower or two during the afternoon.
Despite this slight chance in precipitation on Wednesday, that will be our only chance for rain over the extended forecast. Our next weak cold front will push through on Thursday keeping up dry but dropping high temperatures into the 50s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
