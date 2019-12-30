KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 30th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & cold. High 50.
Tonight: A few clouds. Bitter cold. Low 24.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High 51.
Today remains chilly once again as high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day today, but clouds will be on the increase tonight giving way to partly cloudy conditions tomorrow. It will be another cold day tomorrow as highs will once again be in the 40s and 50s.
If you’re heading out tomorrow night for New Year’s Eve festivities pack a lot of layers. Temperatures by midnight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. New Year’s Day starts off cold, but it will quickly warm up in to the upper 50s and lower 60s. While New Year’s Day will be sunny and dry, some precipitation may make it’s way back to the region by Thursday morning.
A wintry mix and snow showers are possible by Thursday morning. As of now, most of this precipitation looks to stay around the state line and in eastern New Mexico. Despite the chance for some snowfall on Thursday morning, snow accumulations look to remain light with a coating in eastern NM and areas along the state line.
Precipitation clears out by Thursday evening leaving behind some clouds. By Friday we look to clear out the clouds lasting through the weekend.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
