KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 30th, 2019

Good morning and happy Monday! As you are heading out the door today you might want to bundle up as it is cold out there! Temperatures are in the mid 20s area wide this morning and we'll see the chilly temperatures stick with us throughout the day even though the sun will be shining. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s for most of us before we see yet another cold and frigid night tonight with lows in the lows 20s and upper teens! We begin to gradually warm up tomorrow for New Years Eve with sunny skies and highs back to normal in the low 50s. As we bring in the New Year, bundle up as you head out and about tomorrow night as it will be another cold one with lows in the 20s again. On New Years Day, we'll see temperatures back above normal with highs in the upper 50s and lots of sunshine. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive on Thursday with the passing of our next cold front. The chance for precipitation is small, however, for some of us it could fall in the frozen form. So be sure to drive carefully on the roadways and give yourself plenty of space and time to get to your destination safely! Sunshine returns to bring in the first weekend of 2020 with sunny skies and highs in the lows 60s and lows in the low 30s.