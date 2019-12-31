KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 31st, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy & cool. High 52.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30.

Tomorrow: AM clouds, PM clearing. Much warmer. High 60.

The last day of 2019 is starting off COLD. Temperatures this morning are feeling like the teens and 20s. Partly cloudy conditions is making itself known this morning, and we look to keep these clouds throughout the day today and overnight tonight.



Along with the overcast conditions, it will be cold as we ring in the new year with temperatures in the 30s by midnight. Even though it will be frigid to ring in 2020, the afternoon will be a different story. By the afternoon tomorrow, high temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will be well above out average of the low to mid 50s. Even though it will be warm in the afternoon, things will change by Thursday.



Highs on Thursday will come falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s, however, the bigger story will be the chance for some wintry precipitation. This mix will begin during the early afternoon on Thursday, but kept to areas to the north and west of Lubbock. This activity will continue into Thursday evening and Friday morning before clearing out by Friday afternoon.



While there is the chance for some snow, it will not be a big accumulation event. A dusting looks to be the best scenario as temperatures at the surface will be just above freezing. However, as night falls it looks like temperatures will drop below freezing, which means that some black ice could be possible.



Despite the chance for snow, keep in mind that not everyone will see flakes. Most of this activity on Thursday and Friday will be in eastern New Mexico and areas to the north and west of Lubbock. The chance for Lubbock County to see snow is very unlikely.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX