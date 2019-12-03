KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 3rd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm & breezy. High 68.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain. High 60.

A very unseasonable forecast is in store today as it will feel more like spring rather than the beginning of December.



Mostly sunny conditions will dominate today with westerly winds sustained at 10-15 mph. Sunshine and westerly winds will help to give us a little more warmer air this afternoon compared to yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s nearing the 70s. While this will be a nice change from our typical cooler weather for this time of year, it won’t last for long.



Changes to the forecast begin tomorrow starting off with some precipitation. Increasing clouds tonight will give way to a few isolated showers late tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Despite rain being in the forecast, it isn’t going to be a widespread rain event like we had last week. Although, we don’t have to worry about any freezing rain as temperatures will be well above freezing during the afternoon and Wednesday night.



Behind the slight rain chance tomorrow, things turn dusty and windy. Winds pick up on Thursday afternoon with sustained westerly winds at about 30 mph. Some blowing dust is possible on Thursday, but thankfully it’s not looking as wind as it was this past Saturday. Winds will switch to the north by Thursday evening as a cold front pushes through dropping high temperatures on Friday into the 50s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

