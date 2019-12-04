KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 4th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Isolated showers clearing by the evening. High 60.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Warm & windy. High 67.
Increasing clouds this morning will give way to light showers late this morning and early afternoon. This rain will start off isolated in nature, trying to become more widespread by this afternoon. Most of this rainfall will be light as we’re not expecting a lot of heavy downpours. Most of the activity will clear out by this evening leaving behind overcast conditions.
Winds will pick up tomorrow sustained out of the west at about 30 mph with gusts of up to 35-40 mph. While it won’t be as windy as we had Saturday, blowing dust will still be possible along with tricky north/south travel. These windy conditions will eventually calm down Thursday evening ahead of a cold front that will push on through West Texas.
High temperatures on Friday are expected to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to colder air pulled in by a front. Despite the cooler air on Friday, this quickly turn warm by Saturday as afternoon temperatures will rebound back into the 60s. However, Sunday will be the best day as highs will be in the 70s across some locations making it well above average.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
