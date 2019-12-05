KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 5th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Windy & warm. High 72.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Much cooler. High 58.
December 2019 may be the new spring. Today will be extremely warm for this time of year as we’ll be in the lower 70s. While Lubbock’s high temperature will be around 72°, it won’t come near the record high temperature of 79°. This warmer air is all brought on from westerly winds which will become stronger throughout the day today. This afternoon, winds will be sustained at about 20-25 mph with gusts as high at 40 mph.
Winds will slowly calm down throughout the evening ahead of an approaching cold front that will pass on through overnight tonight. Tomorrow will be much cooler compared to today as highs will only reach the 50s. Despite the cooler air on Friday, temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 60s by Saturday and then back into the 70s by Sunday.
Unfortunately, if you’re looking for winter-like air, it’s not going to happen any time soon. Within the next seven days temperatures will still be above average.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
