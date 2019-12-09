KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 9th, 2019

Good evening and happy Saturday! We really could not have asked for better weather today across the South Plains. Highs were just slightly above average with most of us peaking in the low to mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Winds out of the south and west have helped us warm up, and will continue to do so in earnest tomorrow as we will see highs soar into the low and mid 70s with clouds increasing across the region ahead of our next weather maker. By Monday, we will stay socked in the clouds and be waiting for our next cold front which looks to sweep through during the day on Monday. As it does so, we will see temperatures behind it fall rapidly just as moisture and precipitation increases from the south. Now, depending on how fast (if at all) your temperature drops below freezing will depend on what kind of precipitation you get. Right now, it looks like the area north and west of the Caprock look to have the best, albeit low, chance of seeing a wintry mix of precipitation Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Conditions begin to improve rather quick as we temperatures warm into the mid 40s on Tuesday with peaks of sunshine expected just before dusk. Then by Wednesday through the end of next week, temperatures warm back to near average in the mid 50s, lows in the low 30s, and sunshine back in the picture by Thursday.