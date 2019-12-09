KAMC HD Weather Webcast December 9th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: PM isolated rain south. High 58.
Tonight: Spot shower otherwise cloudy. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & chilly. High 49.
Changes in the forecast begin today as much cooler air reaches the South Plains, along with a few rain chances by this afternoon. A cluster of showers located in El Paso early this morning will slowly drift into West Texas later today. Rain chances will be on the increase by this afternoon with much of the activity kept to the south of Lubbock. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out of the central South Plains, although the bulk of the rainfall will be to the south.
A few lingering showers are possible overnight tonight otherwise many of us will remain dry and cloudy. Temperatures will be well below freezing overnight tonight which means that any residual rainfall on the roads will turn into ice making for a click morning commute tomorrow.
By tomorrow morning we’ll be left with dry but cloudy conditions. Drier air will push through the region by tomorrow helping to clear out the clouds by the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
After today, rain chance diminish, but temperatures will be right around average in the 50s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX