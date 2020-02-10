KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 10th, 2020

Today: AM freezing rain, PM showers. High 40.

Tonight: Wintry mix after midnight. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix, snow N&W. High 33.

Light rain showers are developing this morning across the southern South Plains. This activity will continue to increase throughout the morning, especially after 10 AM as this rain becomes more widespread. Some of this precipitation will be in the form of freezing rain especially to the north of Lubbock as temperatures at the surface are well below freezing. This means that roads will be slick and icy, so please take your time. This freezing rain will turn into a cold rain by this afternoon. This system will clear out of the area by 4 PM leaving behind overcast conditions.



Our next system arrives overnight tonight, this time in the form of a wintry mix. This activity will begin to develop across the region after midnight tonight, continue all day tomorrow, and even through early Wednesday morning. This system will have some snow, a wintry mix, and even a cold rain with it. The best chance for widespread snow showers will be to the north and west of Lubbock, with the central portions of the area seeing a mainly wintry mix event. However, as temperatures drop Tuesday evening, Lubbock will have the chance to see some snow after 8 PM through early Wednesday morning while the Rolling Plains will see a cold rain.



The highest chance for snow accumulation will be in the southwestern Panhandle/northwestern South Plains and eastern New Mexico where persistent snowfall will allow for accumulations over 5″. Lubbock will be out of the bulls eye this time with a trace to an inch of snow expected. However, ice accumulations in Lubbock and the central South Plains could amount to almost a tenth of an inch making travel difficult.



Due to the potential for high snowfall accumulations to the N&W, there is a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from 9 PM tonight through 6 AM Wednesday (CST). Lubbock County is NOT included in the Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Curry and Roosevelt counties in New Mexico from 11 PM tonight through 11 PM Tuesday (MST).



All of this activity will be out of the area by the time you wake up Wednesday morning although slick conditions will continue through Wednesday morning as temperatures will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid 40s.



Looking past Wednesday, we remain dry but below average as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions improve this weekend as temperatures rise into the 60s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

