KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 11th, 2020

Today: Wintry mix including snow and ice. High 32.
Tonight: Wintry mix including snow. Low 25.
Tomorrow: AM lingering precipitation. High 48.

Snow to the north and west, and even sleet/freezing rain in the central South Plains is creating slick travel conditions this morning as temperatures are well below freezing. There has been a brief lull in the activity as of 8 AM, however, more precipitation is expected throughout the day today. Some of the area has already picked up an inch of snow and with more on the way those totals are expected to increase through tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 6 AM CST tomorrow morning as another around of wintry precipitation is expected today. We could see a break in the activity this morning, but the final push for winter precipitation will be this evening as a line of snow is expected to move through the region after 7 PM. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning most of the precipitation will be gone with the exception of a few lingering showers to the east.

After all is said and done, a trace to an inch of snowfall is expected in Lubbock with the greater threat being ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. The highest snow accumulations will be to the north and west where nearly 5″ with locally higher amounts.

Tomorrow morning we’ll be dealing with icy roads once again, but by the afternoon everything will thaw out as temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 40s. Warmer weather is on the horizon as temperatures by the weekend will be in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX

