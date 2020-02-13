KAMC HD Weather Webcast February 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The winter weather is gone and we will be settling into a quiet weather pattern for nearly a week. This afternoon will see mostly sunny skies. However, high temperatures will still remain below average as Lubbock will only make it to 46°. Thankfully, the wind is only going to be at 5-10 mph, which is much better than what we saw on Wednesday. Overnight, expect to see mainly clear skies, which will help to make the air cold on Friday morning. We're going to start with a low of 28°. Friday afternoon will start to see warmer air than what we have been used to over the last few days. Lubbock will get mostly sunny skies, with the high reaching 52°. That is still below average, but much better than highs in the 30s and 40s.

